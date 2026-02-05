Is this the most decorated Seahawks house in Washington?

The Brief Located in Othello, the home of Sharon and Roger Ensz has become a statewide landmark after being fully dressed up in Seahawks colors, featuring a full blue and green exterior and custom murals. The shrine includes a dedicated 12th Man guest room and has hosted the official Seahawks tour, including visits from Blitz, the cheer squad and the band. Ahead of Super Bowl LX, the couple plans to host a major watch party, continuing a tradition that began 12 years ago when Sharon first suggested the team-themed paint job.



Located about three hours outside Seattle is possibly the most Seahawks-decorated home in the state.

In Othello, Washington, Sharon and Roger Ensz keep adding to their Seahawks shrine.

The Seahawks house in WA

The backstory:

"She wanted to paint the house about 12 years ago. She wanted to paint the house 'Seahawks'," said Roger. "Sure, why not? Let’s have fun," he added.

The Ensz’s home has been the highlight of the neighborhood.

Sharon Ensz tells FOX 13 Seattle that people have come from all over the state to see their Hawks home.

"The tour bus was here," said Sharon Ensz. "We had four cheerleaders. Blitz was here. The band was here," she added.

Creating the Seahawks house

Dig deeper:

The Ensz’s home is painted entirely in Seahawks blue and green. It features wood carvings and painted murals which Roger created himself. Sharon says everywhere she goes, she is always looking to add more Seahawks memorabilia to their salute to the team.

Inside the home, the Ensz’s guest bedroom is a 12 fan’s dream. The second-floor room is loaded with pictures and artifacts, as well as Seahawks bedsheets.

For Super Bowl Sunday, the Ensz family will be cheering on the Hawks with some of their closest friends with Seahawks-themed food and drinks inside their home.

"It’s going to be a good time, and we’re going to win," said Roger Ensz.

