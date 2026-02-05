Mike Macdonald expects Nick Emmanwori to play for Seattle Seahawks despite low-ankle sprain

article

The Brief Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said safety Nick Emmanwori is expected to play in the Super Bowl despite injuring his ankle late in practice on Wednesday. Macdonald said it was a low-ankle sprain that came from rolling his ankle in practice. "Going to do the walkthrough today. Not sure how extensive, if at all, he's going to practice, but he's confident. Got a great plan. Fully expect him to play," Macdonald said.



Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said rookie safety Nick Emmanwori is expected to play in the Super Bowl after injuring his right ankle during practice on Wednesday.

"He rolled his ankle yesterday," Macdonald said. "He's got a low-ankle sprain. Going to do the walkthrough today. Not sure how extensive, if at all, he's going to practice, but he's confident. Got a great plan. Fully expect him to play.

Emmanwori's injury was a surprise addition to the injury report Wednesday evening. A pool report from the Pro Football Writers' Association at practice said Emmanwori was injured late in practice defending a pass. He was able to leave the field under his own power, though it was noted teammates came over to check on him.

"Just a little mishap that happened. Just rolled my ankle, I just didn't finish practice, that was it." Emmanwori said on Thursday.

"I expect to play on Sunday. Feel good. Training staff have a good plan for me. Everything good, making sure I'm just rehabbing good."

It brought back flashbacks to Seattle's last Super Bowl – also against the New England Patriots – 11 years ago. Safety Kam Chancellor sprained the MCL in his knee in the Friday practice before Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona. Chancellor still played in the game despite the injury.

Emmanwori appears poised to do the same for Seattle.

"Right where we want to be," Macdonald said. "He's doing great and moving around. Got to make sure we handle it the right way. Probably going to be over-careful and over-cautious at this point to make sure we're rolling going into the weekend."

Emmanwori did have the injury evaluated with an MRI on Wednesday night to ensure that there wasn't a major injury.

"Yeah, super relieved," Emmanwori said of the positive report. "Doc told me I'd be good. Just super young, healthy, so I'll be good to go."

He added that he believes the injury wouldn't keep him from playing in any week, let alone the Super Bowl.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Chatting with Seattle Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander ahead of Super Bowl 2026

From Bearcats to the big game: Classmates from WA's Monroe High School set for Super Bowl spotlight

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori leaves practice with ankle injury

Seattle Seahawks practice has full attendance, five players limited ahead of Super Bowl

Seahawks overcome all odds to reach the Super Bowl

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.