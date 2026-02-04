Seattle Seahawks practice has full attendance, five players limited ahead of Super Bowl

article

The Brief The Seahawks didn't have a single player miss practice on Wednesday as they prepare for Super Bowl LX against the Patriots. Safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle), quarterback Sam Darnold (oblique), tackle Charles Cross (foot), tackle Josh Jones (knee/ankle) and fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) were the only players limited for injury reasons. Linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) missed practice again for New England after being injured in the AFC championship. Quarterback Drake Maye (right shoulder) was a full participant.



Every player on the roster for the Seattle Seahawks was able to participate in Wednesday's practice ahead of Super Bowl LX, with only five players limited due to injury issues.

Safety Nick Emmanwori was a new addition to the injury report due to an ankle issue that had him limited in practice. Emmanwori wasn't listed with any injury during last week's work at home at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center before the team traveled to the Bay Area.

With media availabilities coming before practice, there was no update from the team on the nature of Emmanwori's ankle injury afterward.

Quarterback Sam Darnold remains limited in practice due to his oblique injury sustained in practice ahead of the team's Divisional round playoff game with the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold told reporters he's feeling good ahead of the Super Bowl.

"Definitely the time off has helped a little bit," Darnold said. "I’m always just going to take it one step at a time, do my rehab and do everything I need to do to make sure it feels great going into practice and going into the game, obviously on Sunday. It feels great."

Tackle Charles Cross remains limited as well with a foot injury that happened in the win over the 49ers. While limited in practice, the injury didn't prevent Cross from playing in the NFC championship, and isn't expected to keep him out of action this week either.

Backup tackle Josh Jones remains limited with knee and ankle injuries, and fullback Robbie Ouzts is still limited with a neck injury that forced him to miss the NFC championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tight end Eric Saubert was back to limited participation in practice after missing two days with a hamstring injury last week.

The Seahawks activated linebacker Chazz Surratt from injured reserve and placed tackle Amari Kight on injured reserve with a knee injury. Kight has been out since the divisional round victory against the 49ers. With Jones still ailing as well, rookie Mason Richman appears to be the third tackle for Seattle as he was active in that role against the Rams in the NFC championship.

Surratt was a big special teams contributor early in the season being going on injured reserve with an ankle injury in November.

For the New England Patriots, linebacker Robert Spillane was the only player from either team that did not practice on Wednesday. Spillane injured his ankle in the AFC championship win over the Denver Broncos and has been unable to practice ever since.

Edge rusher Harold Landry was limited with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practices the entirety of last week. Reserve tackle Thayer Munford was also limited with a knee injury.

Quarterback Drake Maye was a full participant despite a right shoulder injury that kept him limited two days last week and unable to practice on Friday. Maye has said he's playing in the Super Bowl.

