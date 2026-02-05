Downtown Seattle shooting leaves security guard injured, suspects flee

The Brief Police are investigating the shooting of a 21-year-old security guard after an altercation in downtown Seattle late Wednesday night. The man was found with a gunshot wound near Columbia Street and Western Avenue and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. Witnesses reported multiple suspects fled the scene, and no arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.



Police are investigating after a security guard was shot after an altercation in Downtown Seattle Wednesday night.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of Columbia Street and Western Avenue just before 11 p.m. This area is about a block northeast of the Seattle Ferry Terminal on Alaskan Way.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin area. He was treated at the scene before Seattle Fire medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation shortly before the shooting and two to three suspects ran from the scene. As of Thursday morning, no suspects are in custody.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

