After a deadly shooting two weeks ago, the Seattle City Council could soon be cracking down on after-hours lounges operating in the city.

A double shooting at Capri Bar and hookah lounge left two men dead in late March.

Several city council members voiced support for the bill that would heavily regulate those types of businesses in the city at a meeting Tuesday.

The backstory:

"The world lost a kind heart that only wanted to help others," said David Bean, the brother of Julius Rodriguez.

David says Julius was adopted and went by both the name Jacob, and his birth name, Julius Rodriguez.

He says that Julius was always up for casting a line with him.

"We did a lot of fishing, and we just had fun doing the fishing," said David.

When he wasn't hitting a fishing hole, Julius worked to support his wife and two young sons, first in the military, then as a security guard.

"He was a kindred spirit, he was always happy," said David.

He says that Julius had just finished K-9 training, hoping to one day snag a career in law enforcement.

"I’m a law enforcement officer and last time he was around me, I had a K-9, and we would go out and train together and goof around a little bit with the dog," said David.

However, the shooting at Capri bar off Rainier Avenue South changed everything, taking Julius' life, along with that of Ozzie Whitfield's.

"The disbelief. I didn’t want to accept it at first," said David.

"Two young men met their demise in connection with one of these unregulated establishments," said Rob Saka, Seattle City Council, District 1. "My district is disproportionally impacted by these establishments and all the consequences that always flow from them."

Council members Tuesday considered legislation that would crack down on any after-hours lounges that fail to follow operational safety requirements.

Seattle Police also signed a letter, declaring the Capri bar a "chronic nuisance."

"These businesses often hide behind the guise of legitimacy, leaving patrons unaware that they are entering spaces where safety measures are non-existent," said Erin Goodman, Executive Director of the Sodo Business Improvement Area.

Council member Robert Kettle also held a moment of silence for 22-year-old Francisco David Escatell, killed at a SODO after-hours club, and former councilmember Tanya Woo's friend Donnie Chin, who was shot and killed in 2015.

"When you can’t follow the rules and the guidelines and your place becomes a constant place of violence, there is no place for that," said David.

David will remember his brother as a hero and hopes the city honors him by passing the legislation.

"His actions probably saved the lives of others," said David.

Seattle police have arrested a man suspected of the Capri bar shooting. The 25-year-old suspect was being held on $5 million bail.

The city council is expected to vote on the new legislation as early as April 15.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle City Council and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

