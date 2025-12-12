After 2-year hiatus, VERIVERY return with 'Lost and Found' in new creative chapter

From mandatory military enlistments to competing on a talent competition show, the members of K-pop boy group VERIVERY have had a busy two years since their last release.

But now they are back with their latest single album, "Lost and Found."

"We've been really busy lately with our fan meeting tours and preparing for the album. It's physically tiring sometimes, but we're grateful to be this busy. We're especially thankful to our fans who waited for us, and thanks to you, we're able to have such a full schedule," GYEHYEON tells FOX 13.

The veteran group of nearly seven years spent the last two years since their last release on different milestones and projects, including members competing on the talent survival program, BOYS II PLANET.

While none of the VERIVERY members made the final lineup of the debut group, they say they gained a lot from the experience.

"I think it would have to be the passion I felt from so many trainees who were experiencing K-pop for the first time and hadn't debuted yet. It reminded me of how big and meaningful this dream really is. I want to carry that mindset with me moving forward," says KANGMIN.

Their latest album "Lost and Found" was planned around the end of the survival program, as they didn’t know the results and if any of the members would be joining the new debut group.

When they began work on the single album, as it had been two years since their last release, they wanted to show a different side of themselves.

"Our new song is a fresh attempt for VERIVERY, with a title track that is an interpolation of another song. Since it was something new for us, I think it also shows the public that we're still exploring different styles and trying new things. I hope people find this side of VERIVERY interesting," DONGHEON says.

VERIVERY - 'RED (Beggin')' Official M/V



The title track, "‘RED (Beggin’)," is an interpolation of the classic song "Beggin’" by The Four Seasons, a song that has been sampled before, but VERIVERY wanted to take the classic song and add their own unique twist.

"When we started the arrangement process, we were really conflicted about how much of ‘Beggin’ we should bring into the song. It works as the key point or the special sampling source in our song, so we spent a lot of time thinking about how strongly to incorporate it. In the end, I think we were able to express it through VERIVERY's own color," says DONGHEON.

The "Lost and Found" single album features three songs, all with different stories they wanted to communicate to their fans, but the album’s theme holds a deeper meaning to the members.

"The keyword Lost and Found did come from our company after many discussions, but instead of the usual meaning behind 'lost-and-found', we thought of it more literally, as ‘lost’ and ‘found’ separately. Lost represents the time we were on hiatus and all the moments we couldn't see our fans. Found represents the love we will receive once we make a comeback and the meaningful time we get to share now," explains YONGSEUNG.

The music video for "RED (Beggin’)" has gained nearly 10 million views since its release, and also led the group a music show win this week on Music Bank, a weekly program where groups perform and scores are added up based on streams and sales.

RED (Beggin') - VERIVERY 베리베리 [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 251205

After their hiatus, nerves were high going into a new release, but the success they have seen already has given them a new outlook on the future of their career, but their goal has remained the same.

"I think our individual goals might have evolved a bit, but as a group, our goal is still the same, to keep going strong together and to aim for first place with our new album. My hope for more people to get to know VERIVERY through our work has always stayed the same," says YEONHO.

Since their interview with FOX 13, they’ve already accomplished those goals, with record-breaking album sales for the group as well, signifying that even for a veteran group, it is never too late to go above and beyond even your own expectations.

As new fans continue to pour in following the discovery of members on the survival program, or through "Lost and Found," the members are hopeful as they see their fandom grow.

"We still talk about this within the group, but since we went out individually on BOYS II PLANET, I'm not sure the love for us is quite complete just yet. However, we're confident that we can turn that support into even more love for our group as a whole, and we're doing our best to make that happen," KANGMIN concludes.

