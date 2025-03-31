Suspect arrested in double homicide outside Seattle hookah bar

The Brief Seattle police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing two men outside a Seattle hookah bar early Sunday morning. The 25-year-old is being held on $5 million bail, facing two counts of second-degree murder.



The incident happened early Sunday morning in a parking lot on Rainier Avenue South near 51st Avenue South, in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

According to police, one man was found fatally shot in the head, and a security guard suffered multiple gunshots to his lower body, later dying in the hospital.

Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene and reviewed surveillance video that captured the encounter. It allegedly showed a tall, heavyset man walk up to the first victim, shoot him in the head, and flee northbound, pursued by the security guard.

As the suspect ran from the scene, he hit his head on a low-hanging beam, knocking him to the ground, probable cause documents state. He then gets up and runs into the back seat of a black sedan, which drives away.

Police said on the night of the shooting, dispatch was notified of a man that matched the description of the shooter who arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. He was allegedly only wearing boxer shorts, a t-shirt and socks.

Investigators said the suspect was "physically consistent" with the description provided by witnesses, along with surveillance video, which captured his hair, facial hair, stature, skin tone, facial structure and his boxer shorts.

Police also noted he had a contusion on his forehead, connecting it to the shooter hitting his head while fleeing. He also had a gunshot wound to the left leg, which the shooter was allegedly limping on while running away.

The 25-year-old suspect is facing two counts of second-degree murder and being held on $5 million bail. He could be charged as soon as Wednesday.

The Source: Information in this story is from first appearance documents provided by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

