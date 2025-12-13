Rainy weather returns to soaked Seattle on Sunday

River levels will recede today, but another round of river flooding is a possibility during the workweek. Right now, next week's flooding doesn't look as intense as this week's, but there will still be dangers and impacts.

FLOOD WARNINGS: ALERTS CONTINUE AS WATER LEVELS DROP

A Flood Warning was in effect earlier until 11:15 a.m. for parts of Skagit County, including the Burlington area. This was an updated version of the original alert that came out Friday, along with the first evacuation notices. The risk of flooding in the Burlington area has decreased throughout the day. Go here for updates on the impacts across western Washington.

There are still Flood Warnings in effect. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the warnings included the Skagit, White, Green, Cedar, Chehalis, Snohomish, Snoqualmie and Cowlitz Rivers. Many of these areas have seen levels dip to minor or moderate flooding. Many roads around the region are still closed due to flooding.

LANDSLIDE THREAT ELEVATED:

Across Western Washington in the coming days, the risk of landslides is also elevated. The areas most vulnerable to landslides and debris flows are steep coastal bluffs, recently burned areas and other steep hillsides.

WEEKEND FORECAST: MOSTLY DRY SATURDAY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS SUNDAY

While it'll be mostly dry today, rain could return to the North Sound, the Olympic Peninsula and coast close to midnight.

This morning, we're tracking pockets of dense fog. Drive carefully! Later this afternoon, there could be fleeting sunbreaks. Highs will be mild in the mid to upper 50s.

On Sunday, there could be occasional showers, but the day certainly won't be a washout. Still, any rain will interrupt flooding recovery efforts and will continue the risk of landslides.

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS ON MONDAY:

Monday's system will technically be a Pineapple Express, a slightly warmer and occasionally wetter version of an atmospheric river. It means that the train of moisture touches all the way down towards the Hawaiian islands.

HOW WILL MONDAY'S EVENT COMPARE?

While Monday's rain could lead to river flooding again into Tuesday and Wednesday, it likely won't be exactly as impactful as last week's. However, communities that were already hit hard by flooding could see rising waters again.



Some good news: it looks like this atmospheric river pattern won't be as persistent. Plus, cooler air will arrive by late Tuesday. This will convert rain over the mountains to snow — which in turn will decrease the amount of runoff from the mountains downstream into rivers. In turn, there could be snowy traveling concerns into the middle part of the week along the mountain passes.

WINDS ON MONDAY:

Some gusts could be in excess of 40 mph in the greater Seattle area on Monday. Some neighborhoods could even see gusts to 45–50 mph. Because the soil is so saturated, it will likely be easier for trees to fall. We'll need to watch for any damages and power outages. This windstorm doesn't look major, but moderate impacts look likely.

RIVER FLOODING TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY POSSIBLE:

Based on the forecasts right now (which are highly subject to change), both the Skagit and Snoqualmie Rivers could come close to major flooding again either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. However, it currently doesn't look as high as what those communities endured this week.

Again, the timing and intensity of the flooding could change. Otherwise, most rivers could experience minor or moderate flooding. Stay with the FOX 13 Weather Team for updates!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

