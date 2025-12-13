LIVE UPDATES: WA flooding dies down, slides and road closures remain

The Brief The major flooding that swept through western Washington this week has largely died down, as the atmospheric river dries out. Communities are now dealing with long cleanup efforts, and other towns have been boxed in by road closures and infrastructure damage. Several rivers crested Thursday and Friday at all-time record heights. The Skagit River at Mt. Vernon, the Cedar River at Renton, the Snohomish River at Snohomish and the Nooksack River at North Cedarville all set new record river crests. Western Washington is drying out through Saturday, with the next round of rain showers arriving early Sunday morning and continuing through the afternoon. This story will be updated continuously throughout the day. Check back for updates .



An atmospheric river drenched western Washington this week, causing record-high river flooding and prompting evacuations throughout the region.

While most rivers hit peak levels on Thursday, the damage left by the worst of the flooding continues to impact communities, with lingering road closures and other weather impacts a possibility.

11:45 p.m.: Governor Ferguson and Senator Patty Murray update the public on progress

On Saturday morning, elected Washington officials gathered at the Skagit County flood wall for a press conference on updates to response efforts as well as incoming forecasts. While the week of rain appears to be over for now, another smaller atmospheric river is on the horizon for next week.

"We are not done. We are not out of the woods with this. We are about halfway through," said a NOAA representative on Saturday. Support staff from Salt Lake City and San Francisco is coming to western Washington.

Another 4–7 inches of rainfall is predicted to fall in the mountains in the coming days. "There is not a lot of space up there for additional rainfall" the NOAA officials said. If forecasts are on the higher end, overwhelmed dams and swelling rivers could again hit levels that head into major flood stage, however most likely predictions would keep rivers at the moderate flood stage.

FEMA funding requests could be months away, according to Senator Patty Murray. The emergency declaration from the Trump administration approved on Friday helps with immediate needs for things like shelters for residents and help clearing roads from FEMA partners. Stabilizing Highway 2 and Highway 12 is a top priority, along with National Guard coordinations to assist residents in flooding zones, Sen. Murray said on Saturday.

With likely less rain, one complicating issue is an increase in the winds forecast for the area. With trees still underwater, and loose soil from flooding and rainfall, it would not take much for trees to fall and power to go out for communities in western Washington, according to NOAA.

10:40 a.m.: Stehekin Valley residents ordered to evacuated

Residents in the Stehekin Valley have been ordered to evacuate ahead of continued incoming storm systems. Chelan County Emergency Management announced the evacuation Saturday morning, citing heavy rain in the forecast for Monday.

"Slide areas may slide again, and creeks and drainages are expected to rise. It is recommended for those who have access to Purple Point take the 1:30 ferry today or Sunday," said Chelan County officials.

8:00 a.m.: Leavenworth ‘Christmastown’ event canceled due to WA flood damage

Historic flooding in the region, a widespread power outage and road closures have led to Leavenworth's Christmastown festival being canceled this weekend.

An ongoing power outage is impacting more than 3,000 Chelan County residents, many within city limits, with downed trees and power lines reported throughout neighborhoods. Authorities stated that restoring power, especially to critical medical resources, is the top priority.

(Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

7:00 a.m.: Stehekin wakes up to substantial flood damage

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison surveyed the damage in Stehekin, which authorities say was "substantial" due to mud and debris slides caused by flooding.

The sheriff's office says Stehekin Valley Rd is blocked by debris, and several locations around the valley are without power. Stehekin's water treatment facility was destroyed by flooding, as well.

Authorities sent an alert to residents warning that drinking water may become limited, and the sheriff's office has 7–10 days' worth of bottled water on the way.

Authorities say there are isolated groups of people unable to travel up and down the valley, but they are "equipped to stay for a long period of time."

There is no estimated time for when roads and power will be restored.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

6:00 a.m.: Area rivers forecast to recede, weather drying out through Saturday

Washington's rivers continued to decrease Friday evening, but the FOX 13 Weather Team says many remain above "major" flood stage. Four different river locations reached record levels during this event.

We'll see drier skies into Saturday, which will allow the rivers to slowly decrease. We will see a weak system move through Sunday, but heavier rain returns Monday into Tuesday. Wind and heavier rain will ramp up into next week.

