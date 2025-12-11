Expand / Collapse search
Leavenworth in the dark as Chelan County, WA reports 11,000 power outages

By
Published  December 11, 2025 9:55am PST
Chelan County
FOX 13 Seattle
11,000 without power near Chelan, WA; all of Leavenworth also out

All of Leavenworth, Washington, is in the dark. Chelan Public Utilities is reporting that 11,000 buildings are without power.

The Brief

    • Nearly 11,000 Chelan County residents are without power, including the entire city of Leavenworth.
    • Chelan PUD reports 13 outages across multiple towns, with estimated restoration times ranging from noon to late evening.
    • Strong winds caused downed trees and property damage, prompting a High Wind Warning that lasted overnight.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Nearly 11,000 people in Chelan County are without power and the entire city of Leavenworth is currently in the dark.

(Chelan PUD (Viewer photo: Amanda))

According to Chelan Public Utilities, there were 13 total outages throughout the area impacting 10,946 customers as of 9:30 a.m.

The outages include Leavenworth, Peshastin, Chumstick, Lower Icicle Creek, Merrit, Plain, Dryden, Stehekin, Blewett Pass, First Creek — Lake Chelan and North Shore Lake Wenatchee. 

When will the power turn back on in Leavenworth, WA?

According to Chelan PUD, the estimated restoration time for the power outage in Leavenworth is 6:00 p.m. The same goes for the other cities and towns listed above. However, the estimated restoration time for Stehekin 11:37 p.m., Blewett Pass's estimated restoration time is 9:40 p.m. and First Creek in Lake Chelan is estimated to be back at 12:00 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a High Wind Warning went into effect Wednesday evening at 5:02 p.m. and was lifted at 4 a.m. Thursday.

A FOX 13 viewer sent us a photo of a tree that fell onto a house. She said there are several trees down throughout the area as the region deals with strong winds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Chelan PUD and the National Weather Service.

