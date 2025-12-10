WA river levels remain high through Thursday, scattered showers remain

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 10:15 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:03 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:23 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:09 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:49 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:35 PM PST, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:09 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:17 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:05 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:55 PM PST until THU 6:33 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:46 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:38 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:25 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:15 PM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:40 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County, Snohomish County, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:17 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:13 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:55 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:01 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:11 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:43 PM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:48 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:56 AM PST, Pierce County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:28 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:13 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:28 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:45 AM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:10 PM PST until THU 12:15 AM PST, King County, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:04 PM PST until FRI 4:09 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Mason County, King County, Pierce County, Cowlitz County, King County, King County, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Benton County, Kittitas County, Yakima County, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:46 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:02 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:46 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:36 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:54 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:07 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:02 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:57 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:47 PM PST, Chelan County
Wind Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 6:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County

WA river levels remain high through Thursday, scattered showers remain

By and
Published  December 10, 2025 9:43pm PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: Rivers hitting major flood stage

Seattle weather: Rivers hitting major flood stage

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson is tracking major flooding conditions across western Washington as several rivers are expected to reach record crests on Thursday.

The Brief

    • A strong atmospheric river is causing heavy rain and record flooding in the Pacific Northwest, with high landslide risks.
    • A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties due to potential levee failure.
    • Major river flooding is expected through Friday, with conditions easing by Saturday.

SEATTLE - A strong atmospheric river remains over the Pacific Northwest, bringing heavy rain, record level flooding and dangerous conditions. Winds continue through this evening, but will ease into Thursday morning. Landslide risks remain high through the end of the week with very saturated soil. 

Forecast Tonight

A strong atmospheric river remains over the Pacific Northwest, bringing heavy rain, record level flooding and dangerous conditions. 

A rare Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of western Skagit and northwestern Snohomish County through Friday night due to a possible threat of levee or dike failure. Heavy rain is creating extreme flooding forecasts, which could break the current levee or dike structure below Sedro-Woolley. This could cause inundation in areas like Burlington and Mount Vernon, then along to Skagit Bay. This is an alert to "Get Ready," because if the levees break, they will release a sudden torrent of water. 

Flash Flood

A rare Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of western Skagit and northwestern Snohomish County through Friday night due to a possible threat of levee or dike failure. 

Rain totals reached one to over two inches for parts of Western Washington as steady rain fell through this evening. 

Rain totals

Rain totals reached one to two inches for parts of Western Washington as steady rain fell through this evening. 

Heavy rain will fall through early Thursday, but the atmospheric river will slowly sag southward throughout the day. Showers will still be around Thursday, but will not be as heavy as the past several days. We could also see snowfall at the higher mountain passes and peaks, mainly above Stevens Pass. 

Rain Thursday

Heavy rain will fall through early Thursday, but the atmospheric river will slowly sag southward throughout the day. 

Major river flooding is expected to continue through Friday afternoon, and we will continue to watch the latest conditions very closely. Linger showers continue Friday with drier skies by Saturday. A few showers are possible Sunday, with another round of showers into next week. 

Seattle Extended

Major river flooding is expected to continue through Friday afternoon, and we will continue to watch the latest conditions very closely. 

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologists Claire Anderson and Ilona McCauley, and the National Weather Service.

