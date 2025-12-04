Seattle weather: Dark and soggy into the weekend

The Brief Thursday in Seattle will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s, while wildfire smoke remains in the upper atmosphere, keeping air quality at "good" to "moderate" levels. A wet system will bring widespread rain to Western Washington late Saturday into Sunday, with the Puget Sound lowlands expecting 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain. Starting Monday, a ridge of high pressure will return, leading to drier, sunnier, and warmer conditions.



After enjoying a stretch of mostly quiet weather, Seattle is gearing up for an extended period of dark skies and rounds of rain.

For today, you can plan on chilly highs in the mid to upper 40s. Only a few low 50s are possible along the coast. Widespread rain this morning will turn to more hit-or-miss showers this afternoon. Driving in the rain could be tricky at times. The skies will be rather dark.

What's next:

The cloudy skies continue into Friday as well, but highs will slide into the low 50s. Tomorrow will be breezy, too.

Scattered rain will be ongoing through the weekend — along with the cloudy skies. Sunday and Monday could be blustery as well.

With consistent periods of heavy rain next week, river flooding is a possibility for next workweek. The landslide risk will be elevated as well with saturated and unstable soil.

Big picture view:

Over the mountains, snow levels will mostly be above pass-level (with a few exceptions). This means that while there could be a rain/snow mix here-and-there over the passes, they'll mostly experience plain old rain. Stevens Pass has a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for total snow accumulations of five to ten inches with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Stay tuned because this forecast is highly subject to change.

Local perspective:

A note: a coastal flood advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. this afternoon for Grays Harbor County coastline communities. Minor flooding is expected. For tomorrow, a coastal flood watch remains in place for the same areas. Tomorrow, moderate coastal flooding is possible with inundation of 2 to 2.5 feet above ground level.Numerous roads may be closed. Low-lying homes or businesses may be inundated. Right now, there aren't any flood alerts posted for Puget Sound coastlines. We'll track it closely.

