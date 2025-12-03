Seattle weather: Dry Wednesday, rain returns Thursday

The Brief Wednesday will be mainly dry with morning sprinkles tapering off, leading to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the mid 40s. Widespread rain will arrive early Thursday and continue through daylight hours, with another system bringing heavier rain and gusty winds on Friday, raising snow levels to around 6,000 feet. After a brief break Saturday afternoon, more rain is expected next week, potentially causing western Washington rivers to reach flood stage.



Wednesday will be mainly dry after a few morning sprinkles, but a much wetter pattern sets up for western Washington starting Thursday.

Light sprinkles are tapering off this Wednesday morning. The rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies and cool high temperatures in the mid 40s.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Early Thursday morning, the next round of widespread rain arrives. It will stick with us through much of the daylight hours.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain and gusty winds return to Seattle

Big picture view:

After a quick break from the rain Thursday night, the next system will hit on Friday, bringing heavier rain at times and some gusty winds. Snow levels will rise around 6,000 feet on Friday, which means most pass travel will not be impacted by snow. High temperatures in the Puget Sound lowlands will warm into the 50s.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

After some showers Saturday morning, we should get a break from the rain Saturday afternoon.

More rain is expected next week with western Washington rivers potentially reaching flood stage.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Security video: Seattle police arrest several teens accused of shooting at officers

Olympic Pipeline repaired and restored to full service in WA

Police arrest 30-year-old man with teen girl at WA motel

‘This isn’t a one-time emergency’: Snohomish County, WA cold weather shelters to open

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.