Seattle weather: Wet, warm and breezy Thursday into the weekend

The Brief Rain returns Wednesday night, with showers continuing through the weekend and into next week. An atmospheric river setup Monday-Tuesday may lead to rising rivers and possible flooding. Snow expected at higher passes, with Stevens Pass seeing a few inches Thursday and Saturday.



Rain returns Wednesday night with more showers into Thursday through the weekend. It will be wet and breezy at times through early next week as well. An atmospheric river setup moves in Monday through Tuesday, increasing chances of rising rivers and possible flooding.

Rain returns tonight with more showers into Thursday through the weekend.

It will be a wet start to the day Thursday with scattered showers into the evening. Winds will be breezy at times, especially with the heaviest rain before noon.

It will be a wet start to the day Thursday with scattered showers into the evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is close to the seasonal average for December.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is close to seasonal average for December.

Snow levels will be relatively high through the weekend, with snow expected at the higher passes. A few inches of snow is possible for Stevens Pass Thursday, but mainly rain for Snoqualmie. We will see more high pass mountain snow Saturday, a few inches again for Stevens and White Pass.

Snow levels will be relatively high through the weekend, with snow expected at the higher passes.

Scattered showers are expected Friday and into the weekend with a few sunbreaks possible. Temperatures will be mild this weekend, raising snow levels to around 6000' by Monday. Heavier rain is expected Monday into Tuesday with the next moisture plume, and we will be watching river flooding potential.

Scattered showers are expected Friday and into the weekend with a few sunbreaks possible.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Security video: Seattle police arrest several teens accused of shooting at officers

Olympic Pipeline repaired and restored to full service in WA

Police arrest 30-year-old man with teen girl at WA motel

‘This isn’t a one-time emergency’: Snohomish County, WA cold weather shelters to open

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.