School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Thursday, Dec. 11
Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Thursday, Dec. 11, because of weather. Check the status of your district.
An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and strong winds across Western Washington, causing river flooding, landslides and evacuations.
With more major flooding expected Thursday through Friday, several schools throughout the region have already announced closures for the rest of the week. Some rivers are expected to reach record high crests.
Latest school closings and delays in Washington:
*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.
