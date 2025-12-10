School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Thursday, Dec. 11

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 10:15 AM PST, Whatcom County
46
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:09 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:27 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:07 PM PST until SAT 4:42 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:49 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:15 AM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:06 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:35 PM PST, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:01 PM PST until THU 6:42 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:54 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:44 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:17 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:05 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:47 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:55 PM PST until THU 6:33 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:10 PM PST until THU 7:03 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:40 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County, Snohomish County, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:36 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:24 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
from WED 5:29 PM PST until SAT 4:15 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:43 PM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:51 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:24 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:01 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:11 PM PST, Pierce County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:28 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:31 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:09 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:53 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:46 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:10 PM PST until THU 12:15 AM PST, King County, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:27 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:59 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:36 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:47 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Pierce County, Cowlitz County, King County, King County, Grays Harbor County, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Benton County, Kittitas County, Yakima County, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:54 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:54 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:07 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:52 PM PST until SAT 2:07 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:53 PM PST until FRI 1:19 PM PST, Chelan County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 6:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County

School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Thursday, Dec. 11

By
Published  December 10, 2025 5:32pm PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • Some Western Washington school districts are closed or delayed on Thursday, Dec. 11, due to dangerous weather conditions.
    • Major flooding is expected for various rivers across the Puget Sound area, possibly reaching record high crests.
    • Keep reading to see if your school district is delayed or closed.

Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Thursday, Dec. 11, because of weather. Check the status of your district.

An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and strong winds across Western Washington, causing river flooding, landslides and evacuations.

With more major flooding expected Thursday through Friday, several schools throughout the region have already announced closures for the rest of the week. Some rivers are expected to reach record high crests.

LATEST: Seattle and Western Washington Weather Forecast

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

