School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Thursday, Dec. 11

The Brief Some Western Washington school districts are closed or delayed on Thursday, Dec. 11, due to dangerous weather conditions. Major flooding is expected for various rivers across the Puget Sound area, possibly reaching record high crests. Keep reading to see if your school district is delayed or closed.



An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and strong winds across Western Washington, causing river flooding, landslides and evacuations.

With more major flooding expected Thursday through Friday, several schools throughout the region have already announced closures for the rest of the week. Some rivers are expected to reach record high crests.

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

