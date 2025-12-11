Crews investigate deadly apartment fire in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Tacoma Fire Department responded to a call at 5700 block N 30th St at 12:25 a.m. Thursday. After quickly extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered one deceased resident in the unit. The fire is currently under investigation.



Tacoma Fire Department responded to calls from neighbors regarding an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

A deadly Tacoma Apartment fire at 5700 block N 30th St

At 12:25 a.m., firefighters found smoke coming out of a window and quickly extinguished the fire, according to Tacoma Fire on X. Firefighters discovered one resident was dead in the unit.

Tacoma Fire Department responded to the call at 5700 block N 30th St.

The fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

