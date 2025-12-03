Arlington, WA ranch owner sentenced for child sex abuse

The Brief Arlington horse ranch owner Robert Blessing was sentenced to 15 years and nine months in prison for sexually abusing three young girls, following a guilty plea to charges of sexual exploitation. Judge Patrick Moriarty praised the victims' bravery and adhered to the plea deal, requiring Blessing to undergo treatment and register as a sex offender upon release. Victims' families expressed that the sentence cannot compensate for the lasting impact of the abuse.



An Arlington horse ranch owner was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison on Tuesday for sexually abusing three young girls he groomed.

38-year-old Robert Blessing, the owner of RWB Horse Ranch, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.

The married father of three declined to make a statement in court.

What they're saying:

"He's a monster who targeted children repeatedly, deliberately and without remorse," said Anna Jacobsen. Her daughter was one of the three survivors who came forward. "I've watched her go from a carefree, happy girl to someone who carries fear in her body like it is a second skin. Robert Blessing did that," Jacobsen told Judge Patrick Moriarty.

Judge Moriarty acknowledged the strength it took for Blessing's victims to come forward.

"Mr. Blessing, you have caused a great deal of harm, not only to your victims that are listed, but to everybody around them and this community as a whole. I do hope that these young women will find comfort in knowing that their bravery and their courage has prevented you from harming anyone else," said Moriarty.

Blessing showed no reaction in court as he learned his fate. Judge Moriarty said he felt it appropriate to follow the deal negotiated between the prosecutor and the defense in exchange for a guilty plea.

Dig deeper:

Blessing was sentenced to 102 months of incarceration on count one, 102 months imprisonment on count two and 189 months for count three. The sentences will run concurrently. Blessing will be required to undergo sexual deviancy treatment and register as a sex offender once released.

189 months is 27 months short of the maximum penalty. Judge Moriarty said he felt it appropriate to follow the deal negotiated by the prosecutor and the defense in exchange for a guilty plea.

"There is a lack of criminal history. He has taken account for what he has done. He is not forcing people to be revictimized, which often results in trial in these types of cases where people have to recount the horrible things that occurred," said Judge Moriarty.

Jacobsen says no amount of time can ever atone for the abuse suffered by the victims.

"There is no rehabilitation for someone who feeds on the vulnerability of children. Robert will go to prison; however, his 189-month sentence will never equal the life sentence he gave my daughter and all the others he hurt," said Jacobsen. "I hope that every night in his cell when the lights go out and the silence sets in, Robert hears the cries of girls he destroyed."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Security video: Seattle police arrest several teens accused of shooting at officers

Olympic Pipeline repaired and restored to full service in WA

Police arrest 30-year-old man with teen girl at WA motel

‘This isn’t a one-time emergency’: Snohomish County, WA cold weather shelters to open

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.