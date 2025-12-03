Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

The Brief An 88-year-old woman was violently attacked in her backyard, resulting in severe injuries. The suspect remains at large, having stolen jewelry, including a ring from the finger he bit off. Police are offering a reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.



An 88-year-old woman says she was blindsided and violently attacked by a stranger in her own backyard — a daylight assault so brutal the attacker bit her finger off, left her with broken bones, and put her in the hospital unable to walk for weeks.

The backstory:

Emma Cotton was working in her Rainier Beach backyard weeks ago when a man approached from an alley behind her home. She says she didn’t recognize him and couldn’t understand what he was saying. When she turned away and stepped toward her house, he struck without warning.

Police say the attack happened in broad daylight and that the suspect remains at large.

"When he bit my finger off and I told him, I said that is the lowest thing you could do, and I said how would you feel if somebody bit your grandmother or your mother’s finger off," recalled Cotton.

The attacker also stole her jewelry. One of those items was a ring on the finger he bit off. Cotton says she screamed during the beating, hoping someone would hear her.

"For somebody to come in and invade you in your own property when you’re out working in your yard. Nobody gave him that right," said Cotton.

The Emotional Aftermath

Cotton says the trauma followed her into the hospital, where she struggled with intense nightmares before finding clarity in forgiveness.

She hopes her attacker is found, seeks repentance, and ultimately helps improve the community.

Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers released suspect photos and are offering up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Security video: Seattle police arrest several teens accused of shooting at officers

Olympic Pipeline repaired and restored to full service in WA

Police arrest 30-year-old man with teen girl at WA motel

‘This isn’t a one-time emergency’: Snohomish County, WA cold weather shelters to open

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.