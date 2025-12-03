Man stabbed in neck during Seattle road rage incident
SEATTLE - Police said a man was stabbed in the neck during a road rage incident in downtown Seattle Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
It happened around 3 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Madison Street following a two-car collision.
Preliminary reports indicate a person got out of their car armed with a knife and stabbed a 51-year-old man in the neck.
Seattle Police said they have the suspected stabber in custody.
What we don't know:
The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and their current condition is unknown.
Police are still investigating the road rage incident, and information is subject to change.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Security video: Seattle police arrest several teens accused of shooting at officers
Olympic Pipeline repaired and restored to full service in WA
Police arrest 30-year-old man with teen girl at WA motel
‘This isn’t a one-time emergency’: Snohomish County, WA cold weather shelters to open
Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week
Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.