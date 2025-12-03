Man stabbed in neck during Seattle road rage incident

The Brief A road rage incident in downtown Seattle led to a stabbing near 7th Avenue and Madison Street, police said. A suspect is in custody and the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, with their condition currently unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, with details subject to change.



Police said a man was stabbed in the neck during a road rage incident in downtown Seattle Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened around 3 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Madison Street following a two-car collision.

Preliminary reports indicate a person got out of their car armed with a knife and stabbed a 51-year-old man in the neck.

Seattle Police said they have the suspected stabber in custody.

What we don't know:

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and their current condition is unknown.

Police are still investigating the road rage incident, and information is subject to change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

