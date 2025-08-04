Seattle police arrest 2 for road rage shooting, crash

Two 19-year-old men are under arrest following a road rage incident in Seattle on Sunday.

Timeline:

A 54-year-old man says he was approached and punched in the face after pulling out of a parking spot on Harbor Avenue SW.

The victim claims one 19-year-old pulled a gun out while the other one punched him. He sped off and heard a gunshot in his direction, but only his car was hit.

Next, the 54-year-old followed the teens who then crashed. This is when officers with Seattle Police made the arrests.

Police say multiple casings were found in different sites. However, the weapon itself was not recovered.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

