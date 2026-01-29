Damp weather finally returns to Seattle

The Brief Rounds of rain and breezy weather are expected in Seattle through Friday, with wet roads likely impacting commutes. Snow may briefly fall at mountain passes, but rising temperatures will keep snow levels high and limit travel impacts. Flood and surf advisories remain in effect, with possible minor coastal flooding before drier weather returns next week.



Seattle is gearing up for rounds of wet and slightly breezy weather in the coming days.

Seattle finally broke the dry streak with light rain on Tuesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday morning will start mild, blustery and cloudy with pockets of moderate rain. Wet weather could slow the morning drive. Early temperatures will range in the 40s. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 50s. Winds will ease a little midday after locally windy weather overnight.

While there could be a few inches of fresh snow at the mountain passes by Thursday morning, temperatures will rise above freezing throughout the day — melting away some of that freshly-accumulated snow. Unfortunately, snow levels will stay elevated through the rest of the seven day forecast.

Unfortunately, not much in the way of snow is expected for the ski resorts in Washington this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will be above-normal in Seattle on Thursday - reaching the low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

During the daytime on Thursday, showers will turn more hit-or-miss. Another period of more widespread rain will pick up Thursday night into Friday morning. On-and-off rain will continue on Friday before diminishing somewhat on Saturday.

Highs will range in the 50s in the coming days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Flood Watch remains posted for the Skokomish River in Mason County through Friday night. Along the Central and North Coast, a High Surf Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday: large, breaking waves will be dangerous.

Showers are still a possibility on Sunday and Monday, but drier weather could be back on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This weekend, there could be minor coastal flooding in the Salish Sea and Puget Sound.

Highs will range in the 50s in the coming days in Seattle with drier weather by Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

FOX 13 Weather Team

