Health officials urge flu shots after child dies in Kitsap County, WA

The Brief A young child in Kitsap County has died from the flu, the second flu-related death in Washington this season. Local health officials report rising emergency department visits for flu in December and urge vaccinations. Kitsap Public Health Officer Dr. Herbie Duber recommends yearly flu shots for everyone six months and older.



Health officials have confirmed that a young child in Kitsap County died from the flu this month.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, this is the second flu-related death in Washington for the 2025-2026 flu season.

What they're saying:

"The death of a child is a profound tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones," Kitsap Public Health Officer Dr. Herbie Duber. "We don’t always think of flu as a serious illness, but it can be life-threatening for community members, especially those who are at higher risk of severe disease, and we can all take steps to help protect them.

Flu activity typically peaks in late winter and declines in spring. For Kitsap County, local health officials are reporting an increase in emergency department flu visits in December.

What you can do:

Dr. Duber says flu shots are effective for reducing flu symptoms and preventing severe illnesses. Health officials recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older.

"We are still very much in the midst of flu season," Dr. Duber said. "If you are at risk for severe illness, I highly recommend you get a flu shot."

Related article

For more information, visit Kitsap Public Health District’s website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Kitsap Public Health District.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.