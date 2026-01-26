2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Bainbridge Island, WA

The Brief A 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck between Bremerton and Bainbridge Island on Sunday afternoon, according to the USGS. The quake hit about three miles northeast of Bremerton, and a handful of people reported feeling it. About four hours after this earthquake, another quake struck near Anacortes.



A 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck between Bremerton and Bainbridge Island on Sunday.

(USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at about 3:58 p.m. Sunday about three miles northeast of Bremerton and about a mile from Enetai, Washington.

By the numbers:

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake is on the small side, though a handful of people have reported feeling the quake. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to submit a report on the USGS website.

Big picture view:

According to the USGS, about four hours after that earthquake, another 2.7-magnitude quake struck near Anacortes.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.