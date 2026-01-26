2.7 magnitude earthquake felt near Anacortes, WA

The Brief A 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Anacortes on Sunday night. The earthquake occurred roughly four hours after another quake was felt in the Bainbridge area.



Seismologists measured a 2.7-magnitude earthquake near Anacortes, Washington, Sunday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 8:04 p.m. on Jan. 25, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Anacortes.

So far, 25 people have reported feeling the quake. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to submit a report on the USGS website.

This earthquake occurred about four hours after another earthquake was felt near Bainbridge Island.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

