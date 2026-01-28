7-Eleven lands at SEA Airport, offering 24-hour Slurpees, snacks, more
SEA-TAC, Wash. - Travelers and airport employees at one of the busiest hubs in the Pacific Northwest now have a new place to grab a quick snack at any hour of the day.
Known for its Slurpees and Big Gulps, 7-Eleven officially celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday.
The new 7-Eleven at Sea-Tac International Airport offers hot snacks, last-minute travel essentials and more. (Courtesy of 7-Eleven)
What we know:
As SEA prepares to host thousands of travelers for the FIFA World Cup, the new 7-Eleven store is designed to serve as a one-stop shop for arriving passengers and the thousands of workers who keep the airport running around the clock.
In a move that prioritizes accessibility for everyone — not just ticketed passengers — the convenient store is located pre-security, directly in front of baggage claims 15 and 16.
Local perspective:
The strategic placement is a win for arriving travelers waiting for luggage, as well as friends and family members waiting for arrivals. Because the store is outside the TSA checkpoints, it provides a rare 24/7 food and beverage option for those who don't have a boarding pass.
The store marked its arrival with a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony along with music, giveaways and exclusive "swag" for early visitors. Taking center stage was "Jett the SEA Otter," the airport's official mascot, who helped snip the ribbon, alongside 7-Eleven representatives.
Beyond just food, the location is stocked with last-minute travel essentials — perfect for those who realized mid-flight they forgot a charger or toiletries.
Regular commuters and airport staff can also utilize the 7Rewards loyalty program at this location. The program allows customers to earn points on purchases and access exclusive member discounts, which can be a significant perk for the thousands of employees stationed at SEA.
Big picture view:
The launch of the SEA location is part of 7-Eleven’s broader effort to expand its footprint in non-traditional travel hubs.
The Source: Information in this story came from Edelman, 7-Eleven and Sea-Tacoma International Airport.