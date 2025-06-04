New Sea-Tac Airport security checkpoint opens June 6

The Brief Sea-Tac Airport will open its newest security checkpoint on Friday, June 6. Checkpoint 1 is General Screening only, and will have five lanes. It is located on the Baggage Claim level near the international arrivals.



A new security checkpoint will be opening at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on June 6.

SEA will open their first lower-level Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint on Friday, to help improve congestion on the upstairs departures level.

Here is everything you need to know about the new TSA checkpoint.

Where is the new security checkpoint at Sea-Tac?

What we know:

This new checkpoint will become the new Checkpoint 1, shifting all other checkpoint names up a number.

It is located on the Baggage Claim level at the far south end of the terminal, near the Gina Marie Lindsey (GML) International Arrivals Hall.

New checkpoint 1 is located on the far left/south side of the terminal. (Map courtesy of Port of Seattle)

SEA crews determined that there was not enough space on the upper levels for another security checkpoint, and were able to transform the space at the Baggage Claim level into a new checkpoint.

Its lower-level location makes it a convenient checkpoint for travelers without checked bags looking to avoid the departure-level traffic by being dropped off at the arrivals drive. The checkpoint is closest to doors 4 and 6 on the arrivals level.

What gates are the checkpoint closest to?

Checkpoint 1 is the most efficient checkpoint to use for travelers flying out of the S and A gates, without checked bags.

After travelers make their way through the security checkpoint, they will end up in a landing area between escalators that lead up to the A gates, and down to the SEA Underground trains that take travelers directly to S gates.

Checkpoint 1 leads travelers out onto a landing between escalators. (Image courtesy of Port of Seattle )

The new checkpoint may be closest to the S and A gates, but it does not limit access to any other gates in the airport. All SEA TSA checkpoints lead to all gates throughout the airport.

Travelers checking bags will still need to process and drop their bags on the upper level, before proceeding downstairs to Checkpoint 1.

What else to know about Checkpoint 1

Dig deeper:

The checkpoint is a dedicated General-Screening-only checkpoint with five screening lanes. Travelers with TSA Pre-check are advised to use checkpoints 2 and 5.

There will be glass cases displaying over 20 pieces of SEA's expanding public art collection. ADA-accessible seating will also be available for people waiting to reunite with travelers exiting the International terminal.

A coffee station is also in the works, providing travelers with various beverages while they wait. An opening date for the coffee station has not been announced.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Port of Seattle.

