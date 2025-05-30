Washington state named ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ by Trump admin, 35 of 39 counties listed
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration has named Washington a "State Sanctuary Jurisdiction," accusing nearly every county in the state of not complying with federal immigration enforcement efforts.
The Department of Homeland Security released a list of 500 so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" on Thursday, claiming the communities "undermine the rule of law and endanger the lives of Americans and law enforcement."
In Washington state, 35 of 39 counties were named, along with five cities.
Here's the full list for Washington:
Counties
- Asotin County
- Benton County
- Chelan County
- Clallam County
- Clark County
- Columbia County
- Cowlitz County
- Ferry County
- Franklin County
- Garfield County
- Grant County
- Grays Harbor County
- Island County
- Jefferson County
- King County
- Kitsap County
- Kittitas County
- Lewis County
- Lincoln County
- Mason County
- Okanogan County
- Pacific County
- Pend Oreille County
- Pierce County
- San Juan County
- Skagit County
- Skamania County
- Snohomish County
- Spokane County
- Stevens County
- Thurston County
- Wahkiakum County
- Walla Walla County
- Whatcom County
- Whitman County
Cities
- City of Everett
- City of Olympia
- City of Tacoma
- Seattle
- Yakima
The only Washington counties not to be named were Adams County, Douglas County, Klickitat County and Yakima County.
The list, which was riddled with misspellings, also included sparsely populated counties that have little interaction with immigration authorities, that overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump and that have actively supported his hard-line immigration policies.
Among the most confusing aspects of the list was Shawano County, Wisconsin, which believes it may have been added by mistake. County administrator Jim Davel said the only policy vote in recent years was to become a "Second Amendment Sanctuary County" opposing gun control laws—unrelated to immigration.
Other unexpected names include Alexandria, Virginia, and Huntington Beach, California—both communities with histories of cooperation with ICE.
The full list can be found on the DHS website.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press, FOX Digital and the Department of Homeland Security website.
