Washington state named ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ by Trump admin, 35 of 39 counties listed

The Brief The Trump administration labeled Washington a "State Sanctuary Jurisdiction," citing non-compliance with federal immigration enforcement. 35 of Washington's 39 counties and five cities were named as sanctuary jurisdictions by the Department of Homeland Security. The list includes errors and unexpected entries, with some counties questioning their inclusion.



The Trump administration has named Washington a "State Sanctuary Jurisdiction," accusing nearly every county in the state of not complying with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The Department of Homeland Security released a list of 500 so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" on Thursday, claiming the communities "undermine the rule of law and endanger the lives of Americans and law enforcement."

In Washington state, 35 of 39 counties were named, along with five cities.

Here's the full list for Washington:

Counties

Asotin County

Benton County

Chelan County

Clallam County

Clark County

Columbia County

Cowlitz County

Ferry County

Franklin County

Garfield County

Grant County

Grays Harbor County

Island County

Jefferson County

King County

Kitsap County

Kittitas County

Lewis County

Lincoln County

Mason County

Okanogan County

Pacific County

Pend Oreille County

Pierce County

San Juan County

Skagit County

Skamania County

Snohomish County

Spokane County

Stevens County

Thurston County

Wahkiakum County

Walla Walla County

Whatcom County

Whitman County

Cities

City of Everett

City of Olympia

City of Tacoma

Seattle

Yakima

The only Washington counties not to be named were Adams County, Douglas County, Klickitat County and Yakima County.

The list, which was riddled with misspellings, also included sparsely populated counties that have little interaction with immigration authorities, that overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump and that have actively supported his hard-line immigration policies.

Among the most confusing aspects of the list was Shawano County, Wisconsin, which believes it may have been added by mistake. County administrator Jim Davel said the only policy vote in recent years was to become a "Second Amendment Sanctuary County" opposing gun control laws—unrelated to immigration.

Other unexpected names include Alexandria, Virginia, and Huntington Beach, California—both communities with histories of cooperation with ICE.

The full list can be found on the DHS website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press, FOX Digital and the Department of Homeland Security website.

