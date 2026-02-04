The Brief Six puppies found unresponsive in Snohomish County after likely drug exposure have recovered and been adopted into new homes. Firefighters saved the dogs by administering Narcan and performing CPR after they were brought to a Sky Valley fire station barely breathing. One of the puppies, now named Lucky, was adopted by a viewer who saw the rescue story and reached out to the Everett Animal Shelter.



The six puppies that could have died due to likely exposure to drugs in Snohomish County have found new homes.

The backstory:

Most of the dogs were brought into the Sky Valley Fire station unresponsive a few weeks ago, where firefighters saved them by giving some of them Narcan.

Bobby Dowling says one of the dogs, a lovable lab mix, now named Lucky, loves a game of fetch.

When he saw our story, he reached out to Everett Animal Shelter to try his luck at bringing him home.

"I was watching FOX 13 and saw your story on the six dogs that were overdosed on fentanyl and brought back to life," said Bobby. "I ended up hearing from the adoption clinic, and they said, ‘Hey Bobby, you are number one on the list!’"

As fortune would have it, Bobby, who hails from a military family and is a Gold Star son, felt as if he'd struck gold.

"It reminded me of the old Madonna song, ‘You must be my lucky star,'" said Bobby. "Because, there’s a part of the song that says, ‘But I’m the luckiest one by far,' and I am, and especially with Lucky and that’s why I named him Lucky."

Lucky's life didn't start out so charmed. He and two siblings were first brought into the Sky Valley Fire station, barely breathing. The firefighters said they gave the dogs Narcan and performed CPR on some of the pups to save their lives.

A deputy said they went to rescue the rest of the pups from the home they came from and after more treatment for those that needed it, the shelter said all six were eventually adopted out in the following weeks. The dogs are pictured below, including Lucky, after the rescue.

What they're saying:

Bobby believes lucky things tend to happen in 3's.

"It was just obvious to me, he’s lucky, but I’m lucky also. I had a near-death experience at my work," said Bobby.

He hopes the streak continues Sunday with a Seahawks win.

"Picking up Lucky this week and having this all happen would be so neat to have the Super Bowl champs be the Seahawks," said Bobby.

He promises to give his pup all the lucky breaks he can get.

"We may have to change his name when he gets older to spoiled, because he’s going to go from lucky to spoiled. That’s what I’m going to make sure of," said Bobby.

He also called the station to thank firefighters for turning his new best friend's luck around.

"I have to sometimes pinch myself because he’s so excited and full of life and I believe it's a gift from god. It’s God’s gift to have a puppy like Lucky," said Bobby.

