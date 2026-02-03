Seattle lands on list of top Valentine's Day romantic destinations in the US

The Brief Seattle ranked No. 4 on Wander’s list of the most romantic destinations in the United States ahead of Valentine’s Day. The luxury vacation home marketplace based its rankings on couples-friendly attractions, romantic dining and hotel options, and cultural date spots. New Orleans took the top spot, followed by Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.



Seattle just landed a spot as one of the most romantic destinations in the United States ahead of Valentine's Day.

Despite its reputation for gloomy skies and drizzling rain, the Emerald City ranked fourth in a new study by Wander, a luxury vacation home marketplace. The ranking was based on an analysis of some of the most visited cities in the country.

Wander evaluated destinations by measuring the share of attractions designed for couples, the availability of intimate restaurants and romantic hotels, and the number of cultural date spots such as galleries and music venues.

According to the findings, 8.6% of Seattle's attractions are listed as good for couples. The city also has 50.1 cultural date spots per 100,000 people, and 4.9% of its restaurants are considered romantic.

New Orleans, Louisiana, claimed the top spot on Wander's list. The study found that one in six attractions in the city are rated as good for couples.

By the numbers:

Here is the full list of rankings:

New Orleans, Louisiana Washington, D.C. San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Boston, Massachusetts Las Vegas, Nevada New York, New York Honolulu, Hawaii Milwaukee, Wisconsin Cleveland, Ohio

For more information, visit Wander.com.