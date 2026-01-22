2 Seattle restaurants land on Yelp's 2026 Top 100 list

The Brief Ludi’s Restaurant & Lounge and Aroy Mak Thai Food have been named to Yelp’s prestigious Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2026. The rankings highlight the city's diverse culinary scene, from the famous purple ube pancakes at Ludi’s to the family-recipe Khao Man Gai at Aroy Mak Thai Food. The list is based on millions of user reviews and reflects 2026's biggest dining trends, including "grandma-core" comfort food and authentic Southeast Asian cuisine.



Seattle’s reputation as a world-class food destination just got a major boost from the people who know best: the diners themselves.

Yelp has released its 13th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2026, and two Emerald City favorites have secured their spots among the nation's elite.

From iconic purple pancakes near Pike Place Market to masterfully crispy Thai chicken in Broadview, keep reading to find out which Seattle spots made Yelp's list, and how they highlight the Emerald City's diverse and top-notch culinary landscape.

A Seattle legend returns to the top: Ludi's Restaurant & Lounge

By the numbers:

Coming in at No. 25 is Ludi’s Restaurant & Lounge, a beloved Filipino-American diner that has become a symbol of Seattle’s resilient food scene.

After a 2019 closure that left the city gasping, Ludi’s reopened in 2022 in a new space at 120 Stewart St., just steps from Pike Place Market.

The restaurant is famous for its vibrant ube pancakes — a bright purple stack that has become an Instagram staple — but the heart of the menu lies in its traditional Filipino breakfast combos, known as silog.

Ube pancakes are a big draw at Ludi's Restaurant & Lounge in Seattle, Wash. (Janet M. via Yelp)

Yelpers frequently praise the "Longsilog," featuring sweet Filipino sausage, garlic fried rice and eggs.

The dining experience here is defined by Gregorio "Greg" Rosas, the co-owner known for greeting regular customers and tourists alike with a level of hospitality that makes the often-long weekend lines well worth the wait.

Authentic Thai flavors shine: Aroy Mak Thai Food

Further north in the Greenwood neighborhood, Aroy Mak Thai Food landed the No. 44 spot.

The name "Aroy Mak" translates to "very delicious," and according to thousands of Yelp reviews, the kitchen more than lives up to the prophecy.

Operated by owner Patty Alcorn and her family, Aroy Mak specializes in Thai comfort food rooted in 40-year-old family recipes. While many Thai spots offer a massive book of options, Aroy Mak is praised for its focused menu that emphasizes quality over quantity.

Khao Man Gai is available in multiple versions: crispy, grilled and poached at Aroy Mak Thai Food in Seattle, Wash. ( Xuan N. via Yelp)

Yelpers say the restaurant's standout dish is the "Khao Man Gai" (chicken and rice) available in crispy, grilled or simmered versions. Reviewers often highlight the homemade ginger sauce which keeps locals coming back to the Greenwood Avenue storefront.

Dining trends in 2026, according to Yelp

Big picture view:

The inclusion of these two spots aligns with broader trends Yelp identified in its 2026 list.

The "grandma-core" movement — a craving for slow-cooked, soulful recipes — is alive and well at Ludi's, while the surge in authentic Japanese and Southeast Asian flavors is perfectly represented by Aroy Mak.

For those looking to visit these 2026 winners, Yelp has also integrated new AI tools to help. The "Yelp Assistant" chatbot can now answer specific questions for diners, such as identifying the best time to avoid the line at Ludi’s or checking for vegan-friendly options at Aroy Mak.

How the winners were chosen

The list was ranked by the Yelp community based on review volume and ratings.

