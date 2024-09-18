Seattle business ranked among Yelp's 'Top 20 Most Popular of All Time'

Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings, Pike Place Market in Seattle has been honored with the 12th spot in Yelp’s Top 20 Most Popular Businesses of All Time. The list, formulated by Yelp, highlights the most beloved businesses in the U.S. in celebration of the platform's 20th anniversary.

Customers in front of the Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, US, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Pike Place Market, which has long been synonymous with the Seattle experience, boasts a wide array of attractions for locals and tourists.

The marketplace is home to over 70 farmers, 220 independently-owned shops and restaurants and 160 crafters, offering a rich tapestry of tastes, products and crafts.

A seafood stand in the Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, US, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Yelp’s ranking acknowledges the premier destinations across the nation, spotlighting places that deliver exceptional experiences, whether in the form of a meal, scenic beauty or cultural relevance. To create this list, Yelp employed a methodology that included factors such as total volume and ratings of reviews, alongside the number of user-generated photos.

The variety of shops, mouth-watering food stalls and the market's famous fish-throwing spectacle have earned Pike Place Market rave reviews from Yelp users. Its selection as a top business reflects its status as a must-visit Seattle destination that continues to charm visitors with its authenticity and eclectic charm.

Customers at the Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, US, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This accolade is another feather in the cap for Pike Place Market as it continues to represent the heart and soul of the Seattle marketplace tradition.

Whether through its fresh produce, unique local crafts or simply its dynamic atmosphere, the market has solidified its place as a beloved hot spot in the heart of the city.

Fruit displayed for sale at the Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, US, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

