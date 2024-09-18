Boeing to begin 'large number' of furloughs to save money during machinists' strike

Boeing’s CEO said Wednesday that the company will begin furloughing "a large number" of employees to conserve cash during the strike by union machinists that began last week.

Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg said the layoffs would be temporary and affect executives, managers and other employees.

About 33,000 Boeing factory workers in the Pacific Northwest began a strike Friday after rejecting a proposal to raise pay by 25% over four years. They want raises of at least 40% and other improvements in the deal that they voted down.

A strike sign is pictured outside a Boeing factory on September 13, 2024 in Renton, Washington. The Boeing Machinists union voted overwhelmingly to reject the airplane maker's contract offer and strike. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The furloughs are expected to affect tens of thousands of Boeing employees. Ortberg said employees will be furloughed for one week every four weeks, and he and other senior executives will take pay cuts during the duration of the strike.

The strike is halting production of several Boeing models, including its best-selling plane, the 737 Max. The company gets more than half of the purchase price when new planes are delivered to buyers, so the strike will quickly hurt Boeing’s cash flow.

Ortberg said in a memo to employees that the company is talking to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers about a new contract agreement that could be ratified.

"However, with production paused across many key programs in the Pacific Northwest, our business faces substantial challenges and it is important that we take difficult steps to preserve cash and ensure that Boeing is able to successfully recover," he said.

Related article

Boeing’s chief financial officer warned employees earlier this week that temporary layoffs were possible. The company, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, but has most of its commercial-airplanes business located in the Pacific Northwest, is also cutting spending on suppliers, freezing hiring and eliminating most travel.

Read the full memo from Boeing's CEO:

Team,

As you know, the IAM 751 and W24 went on strike last Friday. We remain committed to resetting our relationship with our represented employees and continuing discussions with the union to reach a new agreement that is good for all of our teammates and our company as soon as possible.

However, with production paused across many key programs in the Pacific Northwest, our business faces substantial challenges and it is important that we take difficult steps to preserve cash and ensure that Boeing is able to successfully recover.

As part of this effort, we are initiating temporary furloughs over the coming days that will impact a large number of US-based executives, managers and employees. All benefits will continue for affected employees, and to limit the impact to you, we are planning for selected employees to take one week of furlough every four weeks on a rolling basis for the duration of the strike. Your leaders will be in touch today to share more detail on your team’s specific approach.

Along with these steps, my leadership team and I will take a commensurate pay reduction for the duration of the strike.

Most important, we won’t take any actions that inhibit our ability to fully recover in the future. All activities critical to our safety, quality, customer support and key certification programs will be prioritized and continue, including 787 production.

While this is a tough decision that impacts everybody, it is in an effort to preserve our long-term future and help us navigate through this very difficult time. We will continue to transparently communicate as this dynamic situation evolves and do all we can to limit this hardship.

Restoring trust,

Kelly

The Source Information was provided directly from The Boeing Company, FOX 13 Seattle's own reporting and The Associated Press.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Security guard flashed gun at Boeing workers on strike, authorities say

Alaska Airlines completes $1 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines

2 WA residents drown while snorkeling in Maui

Seattle City Council passes controversial drug, prostitution buffer zones

Suspected DUI driver crashes into WA State Patrol's 'Drive Sober' sign

WA State Patrol warns of recent 'bump' carjackings on I-5

Sisters recount physical, sexual abuse in WA foster home

WNBA awards Portland an expansion franchise that will begin play in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.