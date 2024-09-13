WA businesses worried about financial impact as Boeing machinists strike

As Boeing machinists hit the picket lines on Friday, local businesses near the manufacturing plant are already feeling the financial strain.

Pickets appeared across the area from Renton to Everett after workers voted against a new contract, and the impact on nearby businesses is becoming increasingly evident.

One such business is Carnicería Los Compadres 3, a meat market and convenience store that's been serving the community for eight years. Owner Maria Vargas Soto reflects on how the strike has affected her business.

"At the beginning, it was, you know, like any business," Vargas Soto said. "But then throughout, we've actually had a good outcome. COVID hit, and it was bad. But then, after that, it picked up."

Workers with picket signs outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility during a strike in Everett, Washington, US, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Boeing Co. factory workers walked off the job for the first time in 16 years, halting manufacturing across Expand

However, in the last week, she has noticed a significant slowdown. Vargas Soto attributed the initial slowdown to rising prices, but the strike has compounded the issue. "Usually, it’s the morning, lunchtime, I’d say too, because we used to get a lot of workers, they would come in to get pops or, you know, like the essentials to eat," Vargas Soto said. "But we’ve noticed that it’s really slow."

The quiet inside her store contrasts sharply with its usual busy atmosphere. The hum of the refrigerators is louder in the silence, and the shelves, though stocked, remain largely untouched. Maria observes the downturn with concern, acknowledging the substantial financial impact.

"A lot of loss, I think, you know, it’s like, this is like part of our, you know, what brings food to the table for us," Vargas Soto said.

The strike has left many local business owners, including Maria, caught in the crossfire. With revenue down about 50% since the strike began, Vargas Soto underscores the importance of each sale. The situation is further compounded by ongoing financial pressures.

"The bills don’t stop. Regardless of your situation, you have to be open for whoever comes in," Vargas Soto said. "Electricity bills and water bills and all that, they don’t stop."

As the Boeing strike continues, local businesses like Carnicería Los Compadres 3 hope for a swift resolution. "I would definitely want that to end," Vargas Soto said.

In response to the strike, Boeing’s Chief Financial Officer has stated that the company is actively working on an agreement to address the machinists' concerns. Local business owners and community members alike hope for a resolution that will bring relief to all affected.

For now, the faint glow of the "OPEN" sign at *Carnicería Los Compadres 3* stands as a symbol of resilience, as Vargas Soto and other local businesses navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing strike.

