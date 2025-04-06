Sloppy, soggy and cloudy weather returns to Seattle

After enjoying spectacular sunshine and highs in the low 70s for many on Saturday afternoon, noticeably cooler and cloudier weather is returning to western Washington on Sunday.

Temperatures around the greater Seattle area will reach the mid to upper 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will hit the average range - reaching the mid to upper 50s for many. You can plan on dark, cloudy skies with rain becoming rather widespread and heavy at times this afternoon and tonight. Make sure to grab a rain jacket as you're stepping outside.

Cooler and cloudier weather is in store for Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There will be times of rain on Monday and Tuesday as well. There might be enough instability to fire off a couple of lightning strikes on Monday, but thunder would be the exception rather than the rule.

We can't rule out pockets of small hail either. It'll be breezy on Monday and Tuesday, but we don't expect winds to be strong enough to warrant any official wind alerts.

Soaking rain is possible at times between Sunday and Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday will offer mostly dry weather with far fewer showers. There might be increasing sunbreaks with highs rounding to the low 60s in Seattle.

Temperatures could warm further on Thursday - potentially shooting to the mid 60s in Seattle. Some outlying communities could wind up even milder! Rain stages a comeback by Thursday evening. Stay tuned for updates on the timing of the rain.

Temperatures will warm to the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday of this upcoming week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Lighter showers will follow on Friday. It could be damp at times on Saturday.



Take good care!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

