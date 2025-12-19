'Seattle News Weekly': Reaction to President Trump's national address

The Brief On this week's episode of "Seattle News Weekly," FOX 13 Seattle's Bill Wixey is joined by Dr. Patrick Schoettmer of Seattle University to discuss President Trump's recent national address and Washington state's reaction, plus the staggering prices of consumer goods. The podcast hosts talk about the rhetoric used in the address and its contrast to the current economy. The hosts discuss the history of nationalized oil in Venezuela and the U.S. history of intervention in Latin America.



President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House Diplomatic Reception Room on Wednesday evening, giving a review of his first 11 months back in office.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Bill Wixey is joined by Dr. Patrick Schoettmer of Seattle University to discuss President Trump's national address, reaction in Washington state and the staggering prices of consumer goods.

The podcast begins with a quick recap of President Trump's speech, where he says the economy is "just fine," despite rising prices nationwide.

The hosts discuss the levels of voter attention, diving into the demographics of who pays the most attention to politics.

By the numbers:

Dr. Schoettmer notes that retired voters consume the most news, while parents and younger voters typically only tune in during the final months before an election.

Part way into the podcast, the hosts switch gears to discuss the economic debate at hand.

Dr. Schoettmer notes a 2.7% or 2.9% inflation rate, and how it would have been about 2.2% without the tariff.

"It’s about $1,000 more on your annual expenditures that they're saying is pretty much directly attributable to the Trump tariffs." — Dr. Patrick Schoettmer

Dr. Schmotter explains the purpose of tariffs, which is to protect domestic industry, compared to its reality in a globalized economy where parts are imported.

The hosts then talk about political polling and midterm results. Approval ratings in a Washington Post average of national polls in December found a 39% overall approval rating of the Trump administration and a 36% approval rating on the economy.

Dr. Schoettmer brings up the evidence of erosion within the GOP base:

"It was about two-thirds MAGA Republican, one-third traditional Republican back in the beginning of the year. And the most recent polling is showing it at about 50/50." — Dr. Patrick Schoettmer

Big picture view:

The topic of foreign policy, specifically with Venezuela, was brought up in the president's speech.

"Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America... and the shock to them will be like nothing they’ve ever seen, until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the oil, land, and other assets that they previously stole from us…" — President Trump, as quoted by Bill Wixey in the podcast.

Dr. Schoettmer explains the history of nationalized oil in Venezuela, the Trump administration's relationship with the country and the U.S. history of intervention in Latin America.

What's next:

In the episode, the two unpack Trump’s push to end the filibuster — a strategy to get around the Senate’s supermajority rule — and the hesitation from individual GOP senators.

The episode closes with a discussion about whether the two-term limit applies only to consecutive terms, how the current GOP compares to "personalist parties" and the power Trump holds through his parasocial relationships with supporters.

