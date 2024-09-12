How much does it really cost to go to the WA State Fair? We found out

The Washington State Fair is one of the Pacific Northwest's most anticipated events of the summer, but enjoying a day at the fair can set you back a small fortune.

From parking and admission tickets to navigating food options and deciding whether to splurge on carnival games and merchandise, it doesn't come cheap to "do the Puyallup."

So, how much does it really cost to go to the Washington State Fair? FOX 13 Seattle spent a fun-filled day in Puyallup to find out.

Keep reading for a breakdown of what we spent on a single visit over a weekend.

Admission and parking

First, there's the cost of admission. If you're visiting on a weekend, tickets purchased at the gate are $20 for adults (ages 13+), $15 for children (ages 6-12) and $15 for seniors (ages 65+). Children under five get in for free. If you purchase your tickets online, you can save a few dollars — weekend adult tickets go for $18.

During our visit, we purchased tickets at the gate for $20 each. Two tickets set us back $40.

Parking is another consideration. General parking on the weekends is $22, but if you want to park closer to the entrance, VIP parking is available across from the Gold Gate for $50 per day, and must be reserved in advance online.

During our visit, we opted for general parking and paid $22.

Fairgoers line up for hot Fisher Scones at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash.

Food and drinks

Once inside, the cost of food can vary widely.

A very large corndog and a basket of onion rings set us back a whopping $39. For drinks, a single Coke can cost up to $11, so skipping the soda might be a budget-friendly move, or bringing your own refillable water bottle.

Select food vendors do offer value meals Monday through Friday for $10, which include a standard entrée and a side or drink, representing a 30-50% discount.

Rides at the Washington State Fair are a highlight for many families. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rides and games

For those looking to enjoy the rides, the cost can also add up quickly. Ride and game tokens are priced at 60 cents per ticket. A haunted house attraction, which we settled on doing, required 13 tickets — equating to about $7.80 per person or $15 for two. Other rides and games vary in cost, with some requiring only a few tickets, but many feeling like they don’t offer much value for the money.

For more frequent fairgoers or families planning to spend a lot of time on rides, the Dizzy Pass offers unlimited access to rides in ThrillVille and SillyVille, plus two free games. A Weekday Dizzy Pass is $55, but is not available on weekends.

If you prefer to purchase ride tickets in bulk, the fair offers packages like 40 ride tickets for $24 or 120 tickets for $60 — a savings of $12.

Experience packages

The fair also offers special experience packages that bundle tickets, food and activities for savings.

The Ultimate Package, priced at $169, includes four any-day admission tickets, $60 in food and drink bucks, eight rides or games, four Fisher Scones and four admission tickets to the Popnology exhibit — a value of $230. Alternatively, the Food and Fun Package is available for $99 and includes two any-day admission tickets, $30 in food and drink bucks, eight rides or games and two Fisher Scones.

Final thoughts

A typical day at the Washington State Fair for a family of four, including admission, parking, some food and a few rides, can easily exceed $200.

After totaling up how much we spent, the cost for one weekend day at the fair for two adults came to: $133.

For those looking to save, buying tickets online, taking advantage of value meals and considering the bundled experience packages can help manage costs.

