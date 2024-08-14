The Washington State Fair is back: Ultimate guide for 2024

The Washington State Fair is back in Puyallup for four weeks of fun-filled events.

This year's fair features lots of live events, family-friendly activities, and of course, endless options of fair food! Here's what to know before you go:

When is the Washington State Fair?

The Washington State Fair lasts four weeks, running August 30 through September 22. The hours for the fair are:

Monday – Thursday : 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday : 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday : 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

There are some days that have exceptions, and the fair will be closed on the following dates:

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Tuesday, Sept. 17

For more information on dates & times, check the Washington State Fair's website.

What can I expect at the fair?

There are many attractions, old and new, coming to the Spring Fair this year. Here are a few of the highlights:

Popnology - NEW !!! Celebrate the impact of pop culture on science and technology with interactive exhibits and engaging displays at the Celebrate the impact of pop culture on science and technology with interactive exhibits and engaging displays at the Centennial Building

The Farm at SillyVille Experience a day in the life of a farmer and explore Washington's rich food and farming heritage. This engaging exhibit offers a hands-on adventure for visitors of all ages.

Tractor Tracks Kids will love navigating this charming test track that winds over the river and through the farm. It’s an adorable adventure designed just for them!

Outpost 47 Enjoy a fantastic mix of delicious food, family-friendly seating, and an impressive lineup of FREE concerts. Plus, you’ll find a great selection of beer, wine, and spirits.

Home Arts Discover a vibrant array of colorful quilts, freshly baked pies, beautifully designed clothing, and stunning tablescapes. This exhibit celebrates the best of homemade arts and crafts.

Hobby Hall Explore a treasure trove of fascinating crafts and collections, from intricate Lego displays to classic toy collections and rare coins. Hobby Hall offers a glimpse into the diverse world of hobbies.

Cascadia Photographers Exhibition Marvel at the stunning work of Washington’s top photographers. See what it takes to capture a blue ribbon-winning shot and get inspired by the incredible talent on display.

International Photo Salon View exquisite pieces from photographers around the globe. The International Photo Salon showcases some of the finest works by the international photography community.

Agriculture & Horticulture Displays Admire the best fruits and vegetables Washington has to offer. This display highlights the state’s top agricultural and horticultural achievements.

Floral Exhibit Stroll through rows of prize-winning flowers, including roses, geraniums, chrysanthemums, and bonsai. The Floral Exhibit is a feast for the eyes and a celebration of botanical beauty.

Fair Farm Meet a variety of charming animals, from bunnies and llamas to goats and roosters. Fair Farm offers an interactive and delightful experience for animal lovers of all ages.

Fine Art Show Explore an extraordinary collection of fine art, featuring original works by local artists. The Fine Art Show is a must-see for art enthusiasts and culture seekers.

Fireworks Cap off your visit with a dazzling fireworks display every Friday evening during the Fall Fair. Enjoy a spectacular show lighting up the night sky.

Coca-Cola Stage Catch incredible performances by local and regional talent, along with select community groups. The Coca-Cola Stage offers a variety of entertainment throughout the fair.

Gold Gate Plaza Enjoy FREE entertainment at Gold Gate Plaza, featuring a mix of unique acts, comedy, and live music. This stage is perfect for discovering new and exciting performances.

Family Fun Stage Head to the Family Fun Stage for a diverse lineup of FREE entertainment, including comedy, music, and engaging acts suitable for all ages.

Showplace StageExperience daily free entertainment at the Showplace Stage, where you can enjoy performances from bands, community groups, and talented performers.

How much are tickets?

Online prices start at $15 for general admission. Tickets are available online through Thursday, Aug. 22.

General (ages 13+): $15

Child (ages 6 - 12): $12

Seniors (ages 65+): $12

Kids (ages 5 & under): FREE

Season Pass: $59.50 $59.50

Prices for tickets at the gate are:

General (ages 13+): $16 Monday–Friday / $20 Saturday-Sunday

Child (ages 6 - 12): $13 Monday–Friday / $15 Saturday-Sunday

Seniors (ages 65+): $13 Monday–Friday / $15 Saturday-Sunday

Kids (ages 5 & under): FREE any day

The FREE admission days being offered at the Washington State Fair are:

Friday, Aug. 30 – KOMO's Opening Day Food Drive - FREE gate admission for all ages 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., with a suggested non-perishable food donation.

Friday, Aug. 30 – Monday, Sept. 2 - BECU Free Kids Weekend - FREE admission for kids ages 18 and under, courtesy of BECU.

Every Monday – Military Appreciation Day - FREE admission for all active, reserve, and retired military and National Guard and their dependents, plus disabled veterans, when each shows valid military ID at any fair gate.

Friday, Sept. 6 – School Supply Drive - FREE gate admission for all ages 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., with a suggested new school supply donation.

The fair is also offering a couple of experience packages for those looking to save. The first is the $169 Ultimate Fair Experience Package, which is perfect for a family of four! This includes four fair tickets, $60 in food & drink bucks, eight ride and game passes, four fair scones, and four admission tickets to the fair's newest exhibit: Popnology.

They are also offering the food & fun experience package which includes two fair tickets, $30 in food & drink Bucks (redeemable at any food location or bar), eight ride and game passes, and two fair scones.

Parking:

Monday – Friday: $15

Saturday – Sunday: $22

Premium Parking (Lot B): $35 any day - available for purchase on-site only

VIP Parking (across from the Gold Gate): $50 any day - available for purchase online

Where can I get tickets?

All tickets for admission, rides, exhibitions and parking are available for purchase on the Washington State Fair website, or at the gate of the fair.

