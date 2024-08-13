North Cascades Highway closure extended, conditions worse than expected

article

State Route 20/North Cascades Highway will remain closed after construction crews say they have found worse conditions than previously expected.

There is more mud than what early assessments pointed to, meaning the closure will be extended for several more days to allow crews to clean up the area.

Right now, the highway is closed between Granite Creek and Easy Pass trailhead. WDOT reports a new assessment will take place on Monday, August 19.

