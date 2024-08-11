Law enforcement went on a multi-jurisdiction chase through the Seattle area on Sunday.

A man was found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen Ford F550 pickup at the 8400 block of 207th Street East just before 10 a.m.

Deputies say the man fled while they waited for back up. Next, they say he crashed into two vehicles in Puyallup at 128th and Canyon Road East. There were no reported injuries.

Once the chase crossed into King County, Washington State Patrol took over. They say the driver crashed again in the Seattle area before fleeing on foot.

Though authorities were not able to find the man, they did find a 4-year-old boy and an adult woman inside. The boy identified the suspect, who investigators say has several warrants out for his arrest including possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing police.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Washington's aging infrastructure: WSDOT asks for more maintenance funding

Doors open for 'THING' Festival at Remlinger Farms amid local pushback

Island County resident bit by rabid bat, public alert issued

DCYF lifts intake freeze at Green Hill School, resumes accepting inmates Friday

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.