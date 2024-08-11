The Seattle Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a building and several parked cars in the Chinatown International District. It happened around 12:24 a.m.

According to a department spokesperson, an SPD officer heard nearby gunfire and saw two cars speeding away. A witness directed that officer to the scene near 8th Avenue South and South Lane Street.

"The investigation determined that there was a disturbance between two groups in a parking lot that escalated into gunfire. As the shooting in the parking lot was occurring, a group of three individuals on foot across the street began firing their weapons at the group that engaged in the shooting in the parking lot," said Detective Eric Munoz.

Multiple shell casings of various calibers were recovered from the scene as well as additional evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No injuries were reported, and no victims with gunshot wounds arrived at any hospitals.

The shooting damaged Tabletop Village, a business that specialized in Pokémon trading cards. Multiple bullets pierced the business’ windows.

"It was a very busy morning cleaning up pieces of glass," said owner Brian Myers.

Sadly, this isn’t the first shooting to damage his building.

"This is the second time we’ve been hit," he said. "We’re making sure our voices are heard by city officials. These things are happening. It’s happening too frequently. You know where they’re happening, and it needs to be brought under control."

So far, police have not released any suspect description or a description of the vehicles believed to be involved.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Seattle Police. The case number for this shooting is: 24- 223269

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Washington's aging infrastructure: WSDOT asks for more maintenance funding

Doors open for 'THING' Festival at Remlinger Farms amid local pushback

Island County resident bit by rabid bat, public alert issued

DCYF lifts intake freeze at Green Hill School, resumes accepting inmates Friday

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.