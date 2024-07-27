Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood in the Chinatown-International District has been plagued with crime and encampments, but now, a new community-inspired park is hoping to help the neighborhood and provide a safe area for the community to gather.

FOX 13 was at the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Hoa Mai Park on Saturday. The event was complete with music, dancing and a traditional performance. Community leaders, including Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell were also at the park’s opening.

"This is a gem in the city and that’s why it’s so critical for us to preserve the cultural gem and make sure it’s safe," Harrell said.

Safety is a top concern in the area because just steps away from the new park, the streets are lined with people who are unhoused and using drugs.

"We are fully committed to public safety, and we are not satisfied with where we are, but we are all in trying to make sure everyone feels safe and everyone gets treatment," Harrell said.

He acknowledged this while addressing the crowd at Saturday’s event.

"When we walk down these streets and we see people using drugs, stealing from one another and hurting one another, hurting your small businesses, please understand we will do everything possible to invest in this home and that is why we are here today," Mayor Harrell.

That investment also includes park rangers, which Harrell calls a holistic approach to public safety.

"To have human beings sort of protecting the park, helping people when they visit the park and we’re moved to 28 so we can move it city wide," Harrell said.

He adds, he’s asked parks and recreation to ensure this park is activated with lighting and has fun activities. Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent AP Diaz said the name of the park was chosen and voted on by the community.

"Hoa Mai is the name of a yellow flower that blooms in early spring," Diaz said.

The blooming signifies rebirth and a sense of renewal, two things the city hopes this park will do for the community.

