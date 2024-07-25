Shooting at Pioneer Square art party leaves man dead

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the rooftop of a building near Occidental Ave S and S King Street around 9:30 p.m.

Citizen app report on Pioneer Square shooting

According to the Citizen app, a victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. A man at the scene claimed he heard 6–7 gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Officers and medics attempted lifesaving efforts on the man, but he died at the scene from his injuries.

Police said another man was found on the street level with a non-life-threatening injuries from a tile that shattered during the shooting. He was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known.

Seattle fire crews said a woman in her 40s was treated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

It's not known what led up to the shooting, but according to investigators, there was a gathering to celebrate art.

Police have not identified a suspect, and detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crie Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

