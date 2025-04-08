Link Light Rail service to be impacted by downtown Seattle tunnel repairs

The Brief Sound Transit will conduct rail repair work in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel from April 14 to 23, causing disruptions to 1 Line service. Passengers should expect increased travel times and consider alternate transportation options, such as local bus services, especially between Westlake and Stadium stations. Staff ambassadors will be available at stations to assist passengers, and King County Metro will provide additional bus services to help reduce crowding during peak hours.



1 Line Link Light Rail service will experience disruptions from April 14 to April 23 due to essential rail repair work in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. During this period, the southbound track will be closed between Westlake and Stadium stations.

According to Sound Transit, the repair work involves removing, replacing, and rebuilding a cracked rail in the southbound tunnel between Pioneer Square and International District stations. This will necessitate an extended closure of the tunnel and track, with shuttle trains sharing the northbound track and using northbound platforms in both directions. Passengers may notice loud fans and other construction equipment in the tunnels during this time.

To maintain train service across the system, separate trains will operate north and south of downtown. The shuttle train will run every 25-30 minutes between Westlake and Stadium on the northbound track. Trains will operate approximately every 12 minutes from Lynnwood to Westlake and from Angle Lake to Stadium. Passengers traveling through downtown Seattle will need to transfer twice to reach their final destination.

Sound Transit advises passengers to plan for increased travel time and consider alternate transportation options, such as local bus services, especially for those traveling between Westlake and Stadium stations. King County Metro will provide a 'downtown circulator' bus on weekdays during the evening commute to alleviate crowding.

Passengers from Snohomish County are encouraged to explore other transit options, including the N Line, Route 510, and 515 on weekdays, to avoid the disruption. Community Transit has added trips to the 515 during the tunnel closure for additional flexibility.

Staff ambassadors will be available at stations to assist passengers in choosing the right ride and reaching their destinations. A language line is available for translation assistance at 800-823-9230. You can also sign up for service alerts.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Sound Transit.

