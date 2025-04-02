Light rail extension into Downtown Redmond, WA just weeks away

The Brief Seattle's light rail service continues expansion this spring. New stations will soon open at Marymoor Village and Downtown Redmond. Testing is ongoing, with passengers boarding officially on May 10.



Several miles of new light rail track are set to open in just a few weeks, and the city of Redmond is gearing up for celebrations.

What's next:

City officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on May 10 to officially open the Link 2 Line's extensions in Downtown Redmond and Marymoor Village. Service begins at noon.

The new destinations add 3.4 miles to the growing light rail network across Seattle's metro area. Eventually, the 2 Line will connect to Mercer Island and the North-South-running 1 Line.

Service is slated to run a rail car every 10 minutes from 5:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

A Link Light Rail Vehicle (LRV) on the tail track at the Downtown Redmond station during operator qualification testing for the Downtown Redmond Link Extension on January 21, 2025.

What's new with 2 Line's expansion

Two new stations open at both Downtown Redmond and Marymoor Village

The Marymoor Village Station will have a 1,400-stall parking garage.

Downtown Redmond's station will be close to shopping and dining options at Redmond Town Center.

Bike parking is available at all stations.

Sound Transit will be keeping updates on the project and service at their HelloRedmond site.

An aerial photo of the Marymoor Village Station during DRLE construction on January 7, 2025.

What they're saying:

May 10 will be an historic day in Redmond," said Redmond Mayor and Sound Transit Board Member Angela Birney. "The City and our community have been planning for these stations for decades, and it is because of the collaboration with our many partners that these stations will soon be a reality and provide an additional transportation option for so many."

The Source: Information for this article comes from Sound Transit.

