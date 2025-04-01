The Brief A 33-year-old man was arrested after allegedly robbing a USPS worker of his master keys at gunpoint on Monday. Lakewood police tracked down the suspect shortly after and arrested him, along with three passengers in a stolen Kia.



A man accused of robbing a United States Postal Service mail carrier at gunpoint is now sitting in Pierce County jail.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a USPS worker reporting he was robbed by a masked man armed with a pistol just after 11:45 a.m. on Monday. The worker said the driver of a maroon Kia pulled up behind him, got out of his car wearing a full ski mask, pointed a pistol at him, and grabbed the master keys that were hanging in the mail boxes, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ via Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The suspect then drove off, and the victim contacted authorities. Deputies interviewed the worker and were able to pull surveillance video from the surrounding neighborhood, tracking the Kia's license plate and direction of travel. The license plate did not come back to a Kia, the sheriff's department said.

Lakewood police located the suspect's car a short time later and began a pursuit. Officers conducted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, and arrested the driver, along with three passengers.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ via Pierce County Sheriff's Department

According to deputies, the Kia was confirmed to be stolen, and a pistol could be seen in plain view under the driver's seat, along with the ski mask used in the robbery.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was booked into Pierce County Jail for eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a Department of Corrections warrant for second-degree robbery. The sheriff's department plans to forward charges of first-degree robbery after obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle.

The three passengers were released at the scene, as deputies say they claimed they were not involved or in the car during the robbery, and did not know the Kia was stolen.

The Source: Information in this story is from Pierce County Sheriff's Department PIO Carly Cappetto.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Teen accused of Spanaway house party murders held on $2 million bail

Deputy police chief of Tacoma fired after investigation

Richard Sherman's WA home robbed by armed men, deputies confirm

Seattle's ‘Cake ATM’ has customers lining up for sweets

Fake 'ICE' vehicle in Fife was allegedly for YouTube video

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.