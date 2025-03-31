The Brief Davion Williams, 17, is being charged as an adult for the murder of two teens at a Spanaway house party over the weekend. Williams already has several violent convictions on his record, and had his bail set at $2 million. Neighbors called 911 an hour and a half before the deadly shooting.



The teenager who investigators say murdered two other teens at a house party in Spanaway faced a Pierce County judge on Monday.

Documents FOX 13 Seattle obtained show that the suspect, 17-year-old Isaiah Davion Williams, is no stranger to violence.

According to probable cause documents, Williams has convictions from about 13 months ago out of King County.

Documents said Williams was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault on February 7, 2024. He was also convicted of two counts of third-degree assault on Feb. 14, 2024.

Williams appeared in juvenile court in Tacoma. However, he is being charged as an adult for the murders. Judge Joseph Evans still ruled that our cameras could not record Williams' face.

The backstory:

Probable cause documents state surveillance cameras captured the entire shooting.

Investigators say the footage shows Williams speaking with a group of people, then pulling out a gun and firing at point black range.

According to the court documents, Williams shoots one teen then turns the gun on a second person and starts firing.

One of the gunshot victims gets away and then starts firing back, the probable cause documents said.

According to investigators, the two teens who were killed in the shooting also had guns on them.

In total, six people were shot. One of them was the suspect, Williams.

Investigators say there were 50 people at this house party. The event was thrown by a 17-year-old girl and chaperoned by the teen’s mother.

"We’re determined to bring charges forward to anybody that needs to be held responsible," said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Neighbors called police more than an hour and a half before the deadly shooting to report the rowdy party.

Cappetto tells FOX 13 Seattle deputies were spread too thin on Friday night, responding to priority calls throughout the area.

"That night we had armed robberies. We had officers conducting traffic stops on reckless vehicles that were calling for priority help, and unfortunately those are going to take priority over a noise complaint," she said.

What they're saying:

In court, Williams’ defense attorney said he is worried about his client’s ability to get a fair trial.

The defense said investigators had already misidentified Williams in probable cause documents. According to the documents, a witness reported to investigators an Instagram account and said that was who started the shooting.

Investigators linked the Instagram account to Williams and even reached out to Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram) to preserve the account.

However, Williams' defense told the court that the Instagram account does not belong to his client.

Williams pleaded not guilty. The judge set bail at $2 million.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, probable cause documents from Pierce County Superior Court, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

