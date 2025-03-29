2 dead after mass shooting at Pierce Co. house party

The Brief A shooting at a house party near Spanaway Lake High School left one teenager dead and several others injured. The victims, ranging in age from 16 to 21, include five individuals who transported themselves to hospitals; one remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Authorities have arrested one teenage boy, but the identities of the victims and suspect have not been released as the investigation continues.



A house party near Spanaway Lake High School turned tragic overnight when gunfire erupted, leaving two teenagers dead and several others injured.

Timeline:

The chaotic scene unfolded in a Pierce County neighborhood just before 12:30 a.m. on Mar. 29. Dozens of teenagers were fleeing the scene when police arrived at the 17000 block of 25th Ave. Court East.

As of Saturday morning, there is a suspect in custody after two teen boys died. Four others are in the hospital with serious injuries but are expected to recover. The victims range in age from 16 to 21 years old. Police have not confirmed the number of shooters.

The backstory:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office reported there were up to 40 teenagers at the party. They say a fight broke out and spilled into the street as deputies arrived on the scene. Shots were fired, prompting partygoers to flee the area, some on foot and others in vehicles.

The scene was described as chaotic, with cars getting stuck in the neighborhood as people attempted to escape.

One teenage boy was found dead at the scene. Five other victims managed to transport themselves to various hospitals in the area. Another teenage boy died at the hospital.

Throughout the morning, detectives and forensic teams worked to piece together the events of the night. Gunfire had damaged nearby homes and cars, and several shell casings were discovered scattered across the area.

The street, initially closed off for investigation, reopened Saturday morning about eight hours after the shooting. Authorities have arrested one teenage boy in connection with the incident, but the identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released as the investigation continues.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available.

The Source: The information for this article comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

