DUI driver slumped over steering wheel with dog in car in Spanaway, WA

The Brief Pierce County Sheriff's Office reports an increase in drug-related DUIs, leading to erratic and potentially fatal incidents, with drivers often found with drug paraphernalia in their vehicles. Despite visible evidence, justice can be delayed due to lengthy toxicology reports, highlighting the need for increased awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs.



Pierce County Sheriff’s Officials said drug-involved DUIs are becoming more prominent, leading to erratic and possibly fatal endings.

On Sunday at around 8:30 a.m., Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a man slumped over the steering wheel of his car while stopped in the middle of the road.

It happened near the intersection of Pacific Avenue South and Military Road South, near Spanaway Park.

Investigators tell FOX 13 Seattle a citizen flagged down a deputy.

What they're saying:

"From plain view, they were able to see the pipe in his hand and the drug paraphernalia sitting right on his lap," said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Cappetto tells FOX 13 Seattle that, luckily, the driver passed out with his foot on the brake. That is not always the case.

"With drugs, we see a lot more erratic type of behaviors, or you have this high and then you pass out, which can be very dangerous if you’re operating a vehicle," she said.

About three weeks ago, PCSO deputies responded to a call where a suspected DUI driver crashed into someone’s home. Deputies said they found tinfoil and other drug paraphernalia on the suspect’s lap during that incident.

Cappetto tells FOX 13 Seattle drinking slows you down and impacts your perception. She said the effects of using drugs and driving are very different.

"We see faster speeds with drug DUIs, at a high velocity, high speed, and typically those are fatal," she said.

However, despite evidence in plain sight during a lot of these arrests, investigators said justice can still take months or longer.

"The issue is the toxicology reports can take a long time to come back," said Cappetto. "To charge these people with a DUI they could be out free for a long period of time before wer actually see them serve time for what they have done," Cappetto added.

Big picture view:

For decades, there has been a massive public push to raise awareness on the dangers of drinking and driving.

With the increasing prevalence of drug use, Cappetto said more focus needs to be placed on the dangers of driving while high.

The driver in Sunday’s incident was arrested. His car was impounded, and his dog was taken by animal control.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel, who interviewed Pierce County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Dep. Carly Cappetto.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Father 'deeply concerned' for British cartoonist locked up at Tacoma ICE detention enter

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.