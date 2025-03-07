Multiple people injured, suspected DUI driver arrested after head-on crash on SR 3 in Kitsap County

The Brief A three-car, head-on collision on State Route 3 near the Hood Canal Bridge blocked the roadway Thursday; the driver responsible was arrested for DUI. Four people were injured, including the DUI suspect; motorists should expect extended delays as authorities investigate.



State Route 3, just south of the Hood Canal Bridge, was fully blocked Thursday after a three-car, head-on crash that left multiple people injured. The driver responsible has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

What we know:

According to the Washington State Patrol, a Toyota and a Mazda were traveling southbound on State Route 3, just south of State Route 104, while a Hyundai was heading northbound in the same area.

The driver of the Mazda slowed down for a left turn when the driver of the Toyota swerved into the oncoming lane, hitting the Mazda from behind before crashing head-on with a Hyundai in the northbound lane. The Toyota and Hyundai came to rest in the northbound lane, while the Mazda was cleared to a nearby driveway.

(Washington State Patrol)

The driver of Toyota, a 36-year-old man from Yuma, Arizona, was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault. He was the only person in his car and one of four people injured in the crash.

The Hyundai had three occupants, including a 2-year-old child who was uninjured. However, the two other passengers sustained injuries.

The driver of the Mazda was also injured.

Authorities will continue to investigate, and drivers should expect delays in the area.

The Source: Information used in this story was based on a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol.

