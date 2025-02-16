Seattle principal resigns following DUI, reckless driving arrest

The Brief The former principal of Chief Sealth International High School, Ray Garcia-Morales, has reportedly resigned formally from his position. Hope Perry will now be in charge after acting as interim principal. Principal Garcia-Morales has been on leave since early February following an arrest for driving under the influence and a domestic violence incident.



Chief Sealth International High School has new leadership as Ray Garcia-Morales resigns from his position following an arrest for DUI and domestic violence earlier this month.

In a meeting at the school on Thursday, Feb. 13, a statement was read to staff announcing the resignation of Ray Garcia-Morales, according to Westside Seattle.

The backstory:

Seattle Public Schools previously announced Garcia-Morales was on leave pending investigation into the reckless endangerment arrest. Vice Principal Hope Perry will now be in charge.

Traffic camera snapshot of Garcia-Morales' arrest (left, SDOT) Ray Garcia-Morales (right) (SDOT // FOX 13)

According to a police report obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, Garcia-Morales said, "Do you want to die?" to a woman driving the car he was in, before grabbing the wheel of the car and causing it to flip over on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Our previous interviews and reporting can be found in the video below. Keep reading for a statement from Seattle Public Schools regarding the personnel matter.

What they're saying:

Seattle Public Schools sent this letter to students and teachers following the incident:

"Dear Chief Sealth International families and staff,

We are writing to share some important personnel information with you. At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, Principal Ray Garcia-Morales was arrested by the Seattle Police Department for driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. He was immediately placed on administrative leave until further notice.

According to court records, no charges were filed, and the case has been closed. As this is a personnel issue, further details are confidential to protect privacy rights. Assistant Principal Hope Perry will be stepping in to serve in his absence. Please feel free to reach out to her with school-related questions. As other questions arise concerning this sensitive matter, please send them to publicaffairs@seattleschools.org."

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Garcia-Morales for comment, but we have not heard back.

FOX 13 Seattle has also reached out to the offices of the Seattle City Attorney's and the King County Prosecuting Attorney for more information regarding this case.

The Source: Information for this report comes from Seattle Public Schools and Westside Seattle Blog.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.